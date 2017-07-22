Storm Blows Through Northland Leaving Many Without Power

Some Homes Sustained Damages. Others Cannot be Accessed Because of Downed Trees and Powerlines.

FREDENBERG TOWNSHIP, Minn.- Andrew Schlichting was in Fredenberg township visiting his parents when the storm rolled in, Friday night.

“Kind of came out of nowhere. Just a solid wall of rain. And then the rains came. Kinda felt like a hurricane we thought the windows were going to bust through,” said Schlichting.

The blowing winds and heavy rains brought down many trees in his parents neighborhood and yard. Many families in Schlichting’s neighborhood couldn’t get back to their homes due to downed trees and powerlines.

“I live on fish lake, and right now we cannot get to fish lake. Our place has got two power polls down, plus trees,” said Wayne St. John, whose home was impacted by the storm.

Thousands of homes across the Northland also lost power, and some of those homes are still without it.

“It was kind of like a neighborhood block party last night. Everyone from over there and down here all were out at like 8 or 9 o clock with their chainsaws, cutting up trees so people could get their cars through,” said Schlichting.

The storm came exactly 1 year after the windstorm of 2016 that devastated some parks and homes in the Northland. But some residents believe the severe weather patterns is just part of living in the Northland

“Probably, plus of living in the woods,” said St. John, laughing.