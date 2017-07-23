Avenue C Restaurant Approved for Outdoor Seating

Restaurant Managers Hope New Patio Seating Will Help Revitalize City's West End

CLOQUET, Minn. – Avenue C Restaurant will be the latest Cloquet business to offer outdoor seating for customers.

Avenue C’s outdoor patio area is still under construction, but as soon as fencing is added and their liquor licence is amended, customers can start enjoying their meals in the sunshine.

“Outdoor seating is desirable,” says Avenue C General Manager Ryan Kolan. “People like to be out in the elements enjoying the nice weather, plus having a good cocktail outside and enjoying some good food.”

Restaurant managers hope their new dining experience will help revitalize Cloquet’s west end area by getting more people outside having a good time.