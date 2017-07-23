Beloved School Secretary Retires After Working for 41 Years

Some She Worked With Say She Knew Everything About the School

DULUTH, Minn.- Sherry Holten worked as the secretary of Homecroft Elementary school for more than four decades, but retired from the long stint June of this year.

“It’s a huge range of responsibilities from financial to dealing with people, meeting with public, working with kids. And that was the fun part,” says Sherry.

After working with 14 principals and thousands of students, those who know her say she knew everything about the school, and touched the hearts of many of the students who went there.

“She knows families she knows multiple generations of families, she knows every nook and cranny of that building, she knows staff that come back to visit, she knew everyone. She knew everything,” says Erick Kaiser, a former principal of the school.

Sherry says working with good people, while doing what she loved is what made her stay at the job.

And though she will no longer be going back to school, Sherry has many projects around her home and family nearby to keep her company.

“I’m just an active person and I will keep busy,” she says.