Cloquet Skate Park Closer to Becoming a Reality

City Council Now Accepting Bids for Construction

CLOQUET, Minn. – The potential new Cloquet skate park got one step closer to becoming a reality after the city council voted to accept bids for its construction.

The skate park is expected to be built in Athletic Park.

The cost of the project won’t be known until construction bids are received.

Skaters across Cloquet are excited to have a designated place in their hometown to show off their skateboarding skills.

“Kids wouldn’t have to go all different places to curbs and stuff like this and skateboard and be able to go to an actual place meant for skateboarding and make friends and stuff,” says skateboarder Zach Johnson.

City officials hope construction of the skate park can start later this year.