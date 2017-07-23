DIY Pirate Ship Sets Sail On Minnesota Lake

It Started as a Playground, Turned Real-Life Ship

On the Iron Range, one family has taken playtime to a whole new level.

They’ve created a do-it-yourself project that’s captured an entire town’s attention. A real-life pirate ship, built in two years by Tom Stonich in his driveway and garage. It’s called the “Jaryco” in honor of his grandson, James Ryan Cole.

“Everyone was wondering, ‘When you are you going launch it,” “Does it float?” said the shipbuilders son, Michael Stonich. “There’s been a build-up.”

The Stonich family put it to the ultimate test, for a maiden voyage on Side Lake Sunday.

Did it sink or swim? Watch the video above to see what happens.