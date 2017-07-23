Lakeside Garden Tour Enjoyed By Dozens

Fundraiser Raised Money for Lakeside-Lester Park Community Club

DULUTH, Minn. – Five homeowners in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood showed off their beautiful lawns at the first ever Garden Tour.

Dozens attended the fundraiser, learning about a variety of flowering plants and garden designs.

It cost five dollars to take the tour, with the money going to after school activities at the Lakeside Lester Park Community Club.

“We have native gardens, which are really great for pollinators such as bees and birds and butterflies and hummingbirds and we can just sit outside at night and enjoy a plethora of all this wildlife, even in Lakeside in such an urbanized area,” said Tiffany Sprague, the owner of one of the gardens featured on the tour.

Organizers hope the Garden Tour can become an annual event.