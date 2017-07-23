Victim Identified In Fatal Boating Accident; Driver Faces Criminal Charges

Authorities Say Dark Night, Speed, Alcohol Were Factors

ELLSBERG TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A criminal investigation is underway after a late-night boat ride for four friends on a lake in St. Louis County turned fatal.

Ann DeLanghe, 54, of Burnsville, Minn., died from her injuries after being ejected from the boat, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Her husband, Ernest, was also a passenger. His condition was not known Sunday night.

The driver of the boat, 50-year-old Brian DeRoche, of Duluth, struck a dock and boat lift on Saturday around 11:15 p.m. on Dinham Lake in Ellsberg Township, according to authorities, which is just northeast of Cotton, Minn.

DeRoche was injured in the crash. His condition was not known Sunday night, nor was the condition of the fourth passenger, Cindy DeRoche, 45, of Duluth.

St. Louis County investigators believe the dark night, speed and alcohol all contributed to the crash.

Authorities are now treating the accident as a “criminal vehicular homicide” investigation against Brian DeRoche.