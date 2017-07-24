Award-Winning Authors Share Their Work In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Award-winning authors of the Northeastern Minnesota Book Awards shared some of their work with the public on Monday at the Mount Royal branch of the Duluth Public Library. All of the authors’ work features some aspect of life in the Northland.

“I’ve just been drawn to it, to the majesty of the lake, to the beauty of it,” winning author Peter Geye said “It’s so mysterious and temperamental, and for all those reason it makes a great subject.”