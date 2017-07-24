Construction On Track For New Superior Schools

Crews are working to get school ready for students in the fall

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Construction at the new Superior High School is well underway as crews work to get parts of school ready for students to return this fall. The $60-million high school project is being funded by a $92.5-million referendum that was passed last spring. Crews are right now busy buttoning up the noisier work to the existing structure, so it’s not so distracting for students during the upcoming school year. However, crews will be continuing construction where they can.

“The type of work you’re going to see is we’ll be remodeling the new kitchen area, which used to be the old science area,” Senior Project Manager with Kraus-Anderson Construction Patrick Gallagher said. “And we’ll continue to build all three additions throughout the winter.”

The project will use parts of the existing school, while brand new facilities are being built up around it. One of those facilities will be a three story education building.

“You’ll see a lot more variation in sizes of spaces for students to work in groups, or individually.” Principal Architect with LHB Kevin Holm said. “[There will be] a lot more of a tie to technology, and the infusion of technology into education.”

Part of that $92.5-million referendum includes the rebuilding of Cooper Elementary. Both projects are set to be completed by the fall of 2018.