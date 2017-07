Former Pawnbroker Building Demolished On East Fourth Street

DULUTH, Minn. – A vacant building on East Fourth Street is no more.

Bulldozers demolished the building Monday on the 700 block of East Fourth Street, which is across the street from the Co-op.

The city’s planning office told FOX 21 the building had been vacant for some time.

It was formally known as The Pawnbroker.

It was not known Monday what will be built on the property in the future.