Minnesota Researchers Make Progress in Fish Cryopreservation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Researchers at the University of Minnesota have made a breakthrough in the cryopreservation of fish, which could help preserve specie and repopulate the ocean.

The Minnesota Daily reports that researchers are using gold nanoparticles and lasers to freeze and thaw live fish embryos.

Researchers have previously been able to successfully cryopreserve mammal embryos and some animal sperm, but have been unable to do the same to fish embryos.

Kanav Khosla is a Ph.D. student in the university’s department of mechanical engineering. he says the key is being able to warm an embryo quickly enough so no ice crystals form.

Mary Hagedorn is a marine biologist as the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute. She hopes the findings will help advance research, species conservation, and food production.