MISSING: John Greenwaldt, of Brainerd

Last seen on July 4

1/4

2/4 Right and left forearm

3/4 Right, neck

4/4 Upper right arm

BRAINERD, Minn. – The Brainerd Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old John Greenwaldt, of Brainerd.

John was last seen in Brainerd on July 4, when he got into an unknown vehicle. He has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as 5’10”, 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

He has multiple tattoos, one on each side of his neck, his name across his knuckles and numerous tattoos on both arms.

Authorities are concerned for John’s welfare, and ask if anyone may know of his whereabouts to call the Brainerd PD at 218-829-2805 or call 911.