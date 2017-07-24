New Developments Could Be Coming to Ashland

A New Distillery, Brew Pub, and Outdoor Event Space Could Begin Construction Next Year

ASHLAND, Wis. – One of Ashland’s biggest hotels are seriously eyeing the waterfront for new development there.

The Hotel Chequamegon has been a staple in Ashland for decades, and the owners now want to expand their business along the city’s lake shore.

In addition to making improvements to the historic hotel, the owners are considering building a new distillery and brew pub, similar to Duluth’s Canal Park Brewing Company, which they also own.

“Well we’ve got some great craft breweries in this area, we don’t offer a lot of options, so it gives people another option and, like we see in the Duluth area, you’ll have multiple and that kind of is a draw to people. If they have more than one, they can check out all of them,” says April Kroner, Planning and Development Director for the City of Ashland.

But the neighboring property where the new restaurant would go already has a structure on it.

“Right now, the band shell exists on the property, so they’re willing to invest the money to move it into a new location,” says Mary McPhetridge, Executive Director of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce.

The city has proposed moving the band shell to nearby Bay View Park and turning it into a bigger waterfront event space.

“We’d love to be able to have concerts on a weekly basis and do a whole lot more, not only for the tourists but also just for our community,” says Kroner.

If everything goes according to plan, construction could begin soon.

“Hopefully by next spring, early summer, we’d have that band shell being relocated and the brew pub restaurant be under construction,” says Kroner.

Ashland officials are now asking for public input before they move forward with the project. Public information meetings will be held throughout the day on Tuesday, August 1st.

Residents can also fill out the citizen input form here.