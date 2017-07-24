One Dead After Crash in Makinen Township

One Person is Dead, Four Others Are Recovering from Non-Life Threatening Injuries After a Crash in the 9300 Block of the Vermillion Trail

MAKINEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is dead after a crash Sunday evening in the 9300 Block of the Vermillion Trail in Makinen Township.

Authorities say 29-year-old Rai Walden was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle overturned, becoming submerged in nearly two feet of water.

Aside from Walden, authorities also removed a passenger from the submerged vehicle.

The passenger in Walden’s vehicle was transported to a Duluth hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say a second vehicle was also overturned in the ditch with three occupants inside.

According to officials, everyone inside the second vehicle appeared to have non-life threatening injures.

Driver negligence, mechanical malfunction and weather are believed to be contributing factors to the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.