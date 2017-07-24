Theater Camp Students in Duluth Prepare for Performance

"All You Need is Bugs!" the Musical

DULUTH, Minn. – This week the hard work of several theater students will be on display in the musical “All You Need is Bugs!”

The Myers-Wilkins Community School Collaborative is hosting the Hillside Youth Theatre camp once again this year.

The matinee performances will be July 27-28 at 1:00 p.m.

The night performances will both be at 7:00 p.m. on July 27-28.

On Thursday, July 27 the group is hosting a fundraiser beginning at 6:00 p.m.

This is all taking place at Lincoln Park Middle School.