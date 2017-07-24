Theater Camp Students in Duluth Prepare for Performance
"All You Need is Bugs!" the Musical
DULUTH, Minn. – This week the hard work of several theater students will be on display in the musical “All You Need is Bugs!”
The Myers-Wilkins Community School Collaborative is hosting the Hillside Youth Theatre camp once again this year.
The matinee performances will be July 27-28 at 1:00 p.m.
The night performances will both be at 7:00 p.m. on July 27-28.
On Thursday, July 27 the group is hosting a fundraiser beginning at 6:00 p.m.
This is all taking place at Lincoln Park Middle School.