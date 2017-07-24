Tourists Flood Duluth for Summer Season

Coffee Conversation: Visit Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Summer tourist season is well underway in Duluth and several events have brought thousands to the city already this year.

This week several free events, like the Chester Creek Concert Series and Concerts on the Pier at Glensheen, are followed by the annual All Pints North Brewfest in Bayfront Festival Park.

Visit Duluth Media Communications Manager Bob Gustafson says things are looking on track to meet goals and expectations for tourist numbers.

To learn about more events happening in the city this summer, head to the events page on the Visit Duluth website.