Bent Paddle Brewing Co. Looks To Expand — Again

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s largest brewing company, Bent Paddle, is hoping to expand again in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Renderings submitted to the city’s planning office shows an upgrade to a building on the 1800 block of West Michigan Street.

That is the same building Bent Paddle has been housing its offices, which is across the street from the company’s brewery and tap room.

The city says Bent Paddle is applying for a permit to install a partly covered patio and signage to the building.

FOX 21 reached out to Bent Paddle for comment Tuesday, but had not heard back by news time at 9 p.m.