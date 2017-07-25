Conference Teaches Professionals How to Treat Abuse

Stand Against Child Abuse Conference Happened Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn. – Statistics say 1 in 10 children will be a victim of sexual abuse before they turn 18. That’s why a number of groups who support victims gathered at the DECC to discuss how to treat those victims.

At Tuesday’s Stand Against Child Abuse conference, representatives from police, child protective services and medical professions learned from speakers, as well as one another, on the best way to handle kids who’ve been abused.

“It’s really important they continue their education so they can work with children and families and help them heal and help them move on from a very traumatic experience,” said Marcia Milliken, Executive Director for the Minnesota Children’s Alliance.

Topics covered included how to interview kids who may have been abused, as well as dealing with cultural differences. There was also a session dealing with neglect, as 70 percent of cases of abuse start with neglect.

“It’s the most common thing child protective services and the medical people see,” said Dr. Arne Graff, Child Anuse Division Chair with the Mayo Clinic. “We need to recognize it and we need to recognize the potential dangers with it. And we need to think about how we deal with it.”

Organizers say about 140 people attended Tuesday’s conference.