Duluth Transit Authority and University of Minnesota-Duluth renew partnership

The UPass agreement has been renewed for the next five years

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota–Duluth and the Duluth Transit Authority have renewed their partnership for the next five years. The UPass agreement allows full–time UMD students to use the DTA to bus to campus and anywhere around the Twin Ports, all for a $12.50 transportation fee each semester. The partnership provides rides for around 7,000 people, which totals about 400,000 rides every year.

“The DTA has been a really good partner with us. And I think we’ve been a really good partner with them,” Director of Student Life Operations at UMD Patrick Keenan said. “And we’re hoping that it just continues on beyond those five years.”

The DTA has also added a few new routes to UMD’s campus, including the Maroon Line and Gold Line that will run on 4th street and 9th street, bypassing downtown. Officials say these lines will provide a more efficient way for students to get to class on time.