Girls Have a Blast at Space Camp

Camp at UWS was Designed to Teach Girls About Careers in Aeronautics

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Girls from local high schools wrapped up a couple days of learning about space travel Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

This aeronautics and space camp hosted by UWS’ Transportation and Logisitics Research Center taught the kids about opportunities for women in the space program.

They even took time to launch homemade rockets Tuesday. And State Senator Janet Bewley even stopped by for to offer encouragement.

“We need to let them know now, to be curious to be excited and to believe in themselves and what the future may hold for them,” said Sen. Bewley.

Other activities included tours of the 148th Fighter Wing and the Cirrus deisgn facility.