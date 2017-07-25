Madison Police Use 2 New Drones to Investigate Crimes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Madison police are among a growing number of law enforcement agencies using drones to investigate crimes and track down offenders.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the Madison Police Department has used its new drone team five times since June. Its two drones weigh between five and 10 pounds each and have three different cameras that allow them to take pictures and video.

Lt. Mike Hanson commands the 11-member drone team. He says the drones have already been used to track fugitives and look for dementia patients who wandered off.

Police say they anticipate using the drones for search-and-rescue operations, to map crime scenes, to help guide officers in tactical situations, to survey storm damage and to monitor large gatherings.