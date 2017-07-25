New Exhibit Flutters into the Lake Superior Zoo

EXHIBIT OPENS JULY 26 AND WILL RUN THROUGH THE FIRST FROST

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior Zoo visitors will be able to walk through an enclosed exhibit with hundreds of butterflies inside the zoo’s newest exhibit, “Beautiful Butterflies: An Up-Close Experience.”

“This is a beautiful and fun exhibit, and we’re pleased to bring it to the zoo for the summer,” said Dave Benson, the zoo’s interim CEO. “They are unique and interesting creatures that play an important role in our ecosystem along with being fascinating to watch.”

The attraction will include six species of butterflies native to the Northland, and each week, the zoo will receive 200 new butterfly pupae to add to the exhibit!

“Beautiful Butterflies” is housed in a temporary structure on the zoo grounds, and as visitors pass through they will see adult butterflies as well as pupae. Visitors may even be lucky enough to have one or more butterflies land on them.

A grand opening for the exhibit is taking place on Wednesday, July 26 at 5 p.m., as part of the zoo’s Wednesdays on the Wild Side extended hours.

The butterfly exhibit will then be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through the summer, there is no extra charge for the attraction.

For more information visit www.lszooduluth.org