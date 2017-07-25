New Storefront in the Works for Thunderbird Mall

Construction Could Begin Later This Summer

VIRGINIA, Minn.- The Thunderbird Mall in Virginia is going through a transformation.

Rock Step Capital, a company that owns the mall announced their plans to put more stand-alone stores on the mall property, last year. And now, Tractor Supply Company is set to be the first new storefront there.

“The whole concept the whole theme, the whole structure, the whole area the mall owns is going to change for the better in the next couple of years or so,” said Larry Cuffe, the Mayor of the City of Virginia.

The construction for the store could begin later this summer.