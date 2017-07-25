Workshop Addresses Battle Against Emerald Ash Borer

Researchers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Vermont are in Duluth This Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Researchers and forest managers from Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Northeast are in Duluth this week to develop a game plan for battling the emerald ash borer.

The workshop opened Tuesday at the Inn on Lake Superior with lectures discussing the borer’s effect on ash forests.

The highlight of the workshop comes Wednesday as participants will get their hands dirty with a little field work.

One organizer FOX 21 spoke to says having so many people in one place creates a variety of ideas.

“Anything with natural resources, there’s always a variety of ways to approach a task,” said Rob Slezak with the Minnesota Forest Resources Council. “Getting this group of individuals together with a whole breadth of knowledge is essential to figuring out how we’re going to address the threat.”