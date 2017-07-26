Acting MPD Chief: Body Cameras Must be on When Dispatched to Any Call

ALLIE JOHNSON - FOX 9 KMSP

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) – Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges and acting police chief Medaria Arradondo announced changes Wednesday to Minneapolis Police Department’s body camera policy in the wake of the fatal shooting of Justine Damond.

There was no footage of the July 15 shooting of Justine Damond because neither officer had activated their body cameras, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the lack of body camera footage was a source of frustration and confusion. Many called for changes to the body camera policy to ensure there is footage of future incidents.

On Wednesday, Arradondo said body cameras must now be on whenever officers are dispatched to any call or any self-initiated activity.

“What good is a camera if it is not being used when it is needed the most?” Arradondo said.

According to the new policy, supervisors will be trained to conduct audits of officers’ body cameras to determine if they are using them properly. If officers are not adhering to the policy, they ill face disciplinary action. That discipline could range from suspensions to terminations.

“We want our body cameras to accurately depict an event, no matter what the circumstances are,” Arradondo said.

MPD fully implemented their body camera program eight months ago, but Arradondo said new technology takes time to get used to. Arradondo said some officers have been turnin their body cameras on more than others.

Changes to the department’s policy were reportedly in the works before Damond’s shooting death.

“We need to build and regain our community’s trust,” Arradondo said. “That is my charge and I’ve expressed that to all of our officers. Body worn cameras is a tool. It’s not everything, it’s only a tool.”

The new rules will officially take effect on Saturday. Arradondo added this will not be the last change they make to the policy.