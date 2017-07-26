Animal Answers: Inside the Butterfly House

Visitors to the Lake Superior Zoo will Now be Able to Experience Native Butterflies Up-Close for the Rest of the Summer

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting today, visitors at the Lake Superior Zoo will have the chance to make way through an enclosed exhibit with hundreds of butterflies fluttering around.

“Beautiful Butterflies: An Up-Close Experience,” is the Zoo’s newest exhibit, featuring hundreds of butterflies native to the Midwest.

“This is a beautiful and fun exhibit, and we’re pleased to bring it to the zoo for the summer,” said Dave Benson, the zoo’s interim CEO. “They are unique and interesting creatures that play an important role in our ecosystem along with being fascinating to watch.”

The attraction will include six species of butterflies and each week, the zoo will receive 200 new butterfly pupae to add to the exhibit.

“Beautiful Butterflies” is housed in a temporary structure on the zoo grounds, and as visitors pass through they will see adult butterflies as well as pupae. Visitors may even be lucky enough to have one or more butterflies land on them.

The butterfly exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through the summer, there is no extra charge for the attraction.

Click here for more information.