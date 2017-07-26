Dayton Appoints Judge for Vacant 6th District Seat

Michelle Anderson

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Mark Dayton announced the appointment of Michelle M. Anderson as a District Court Judge in Minnesota’s 6th Judicial District.

Anderson will replace the Honorable James B. Florey, who was appointed to the Minnesota Court of Appeals earlier this year.

She will be chambered at the St. Louis County Court in Virginia.

“Michelle Anderson brings a spirit of volunteerism and strong experience in both public service and private practice to this important new role,” said Gov. Dayton. “I thank Ms. Anderson for agreeing to serve the people of Minnesota as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Sixth Judicial District.”

Anderson is the Range Division Head in the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, where she supervises attorneys and criminal caseloads in both Hibbing and Virginia offices. She is also the Vice President of the North St. Louis County Sexual Assault Program Board, a member of the Mountain Iron-Buhl Public School Board.

The 6th District consists of Carlton, Cook, Lake, and St. Louis Counties.