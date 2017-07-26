DSACF Awards Over 130 College Scholarships to Area Students

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation (DSACF) has been awarding students scholarships for the past 30 years, and this year they announced 134 scholarship recipients.

“We are delighted to help area students achieve their education dreams,” said Holly Sampson, president of the Community Foundation. “These young adults join nearly 3,500 that we have assisted in the past 30 years. They are the future leaders of our community. We’re proud to be a partner in their success.”

The DSACF is a volunteer Board of Trustees, which makes grants to nonprofits and to individuals for scholarships and provides leadership on important initiatives in northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.