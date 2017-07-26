FOX 21 KQDS-TV General Contest Rules
(Contest Rules Subject to Change without Notice)
- One winner, per individual, family or household, within 30 days per promotion.
- One winner per individual, family or household, per year of single prizes worth $500 or more.
- Winners must present a VALID State or Military photo ID when claiming prizes. A W-9 may be required with some prizes.
- A W-9 must be filled out for any one prize worth $600 or more unless supplied by another vendor, then the vendor is responsible for supplying the W-9.
- Winners must pick up prizes. Spouses and family members may pick up prizes with prior approval from the station. Some prizes may be mailed to the winner.
- The contest rules vary on special contests, which may have separate contest rules. Check with the business office for a complete list of rules for special contests. In the case of any conflict between to official contest rules and the contest-specific rules, the contest-specific rules shall control.
- Prizes must be claimed at the FOX 21 KQDS-TV Station, 2001 London Road, Duluth, Minnesota 55812, 218-728-1622 within two calendar weeks of winning unless otherwise noted. Business hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. Certain prizes are date specific (i.e. concerts, events) and the winner or winners must be available on the dates specified. If a winner cannot be contact or is disqualified for any reason, FOX 21 reserves the right to determine an alternate winner or not to award that winner’s prize, in its sole discretion.
- Winners must be 18 years of age or older. Winners under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present to claim the prize. Minimum age requirements may be placed on any contest in order to comply with federal, state, or international laws.
- No warranty of any type is provided by FOX 21 or any affiliated stations for any prize in any contest.
- Prizes are non-transferable and may not be swapped, exchanged, or converted to cash.
- Any Federal, State, and/or local taxes associated with the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. Further licenses and all expenses associated with the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner.
- An IRS Form 1099 may be issued with prizes awarded.
- Prize substitutions, rule changes or additions, and contest modifications or withdrawal may occur at the discretion of FOX 21. Any rule dispute shall be determined by station management at the station’s discretion.
- All participants shall release FOX 21, and any other participating businesses and their agents and assignee’s from any liability for any violations of any personal property rights that have a connection with this contest.
- Employees of FOX 21, any participating businesses, their immediate family (or persons residing within their households), are not eligible to participate in any contest.
- Winners acknowledge that upon acceptance of their prize, FOX 21 shall have the right to publicize and broadcast their names, likenesses, voices, photographs, and videotaped footage without limitation and without compensation to announce their winnings and participation in any promotion and/or contest.
- All decisions of the contest officials are final in all matters related to the contest.
- Management reserves the right to change the rules without prior notice.
- No purchase, registration fee or monetary donation is required to enter or win any promotion or contest.
- For contests where email entries are accepted, emails containing attached files and entries that do not comply with these Official Contest Rules are not eligible and will be rejected. No multiple entries will be accepted.
- Email entries must be received by the advertised and posted deadlines.
- By entering the contest, the entrant agrees to accept and abide by these contest rules and warrants that the entrant is eligible to participate in the contest.