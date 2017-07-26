Foxconn Announces $10 Billion Investment in New Wisconsin Campus

ESTIMATED TO ESTABLISH 13,000 NEW JOBS IN THE STATE

WASHINGTON – Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics manufacturing services provider, announced Wednesday that it will invest $10 billion by 2020 to build a world-class manufacturing campus in southeastern Wisconsin.

The campus is expected to bring 13,000 new jobs to Wisconsin and represents the largest new greenfield investment made by a foreign-based company in U.S. history.

The announcement was made at the White House by Foxconn Founder and CEO Terry Gou, who was joined by President Donald Trump and Gov. Scott Walker.

“This is a once-in-a-century opportunity for our state and our country, and Wisconsin is ready,” Governor Scott Walker said. “We are calling this development ‘Wisconn Valley,’ because we believe this will have a transformational effect on Wisconsin, just as Silicon Valley transformed the San Francisco Bay Area. Foxconn plans to bring the future of high-tech manufacturing to America, and Wisconsin is going to lead the way. We are honored Foxconn chose Wisconsin, and I thank Terry Gou for all he has done to make this happen.”

Employees at this new facility will manufacture liquid crystal displays (LCD) screens which will be used in many every-day electronics across a vast range of fields.

Foxconn is the world’s largest electronics manufacturing services provider with annual revenues exceeding $141 billion last year and a workforce estimated at one million. Foxconn first established operations in the U.S. in 1988 and has facilities and offices in Alabama, California, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.