Kenwood Avenue Improvements Set to Begin July 31

Project is expected to take 4-5 weeks to complete

DULUTH, Minn. – A street rehabilitation and construction project is set to begin on Kenwood Avenue at the College Street intersection next week, according to the City of Duluth.

The goal of the project is to improve road conditions, better manage traffic congestion, and install new traffic control signals.

The work to be performed will include:

An asphalt mill and overlay of Kenwood Avenue

Curb, gutter, and sidewalk replacement on the west side of Kenwood Avenue

Re-alignment of Lyons Street to convert Lyons to a one-way right turn only at the Kenwood intersection.

Signal work to remove current two stage system and convert to a standard signal

During the project College Street and at least one lane of Kenwood Avenue in both directions will remain open to traffic at all times.

Lyons Street for the duration of the project will be closed to traffic. Residents will need to use Artavia Street as an access route.

The College of St. Scholastica entrance will be closed for reconstruction, but is expected to reopen Sept. 1. Access to the campus can be obtained by using Benedictine Circle.

It is anticipated to be completed in 4-5 weeks.