Lego Robotics Camp at Duluth Boys and Girls Club

Campers Design and Build Their Own Robots

DULUTH, Minn. – Kids in Duluth are building robots this week at a special camp taught by the Duluth East High School Daredevils Robotics Team.

Each camper designs and builds their own robot made out of Legos that can complete a series of tasks.

If the robot can’t finish the special course, students make changes to their robot and try it again.

Daredevils team members say it’s a great way to introduce kids to physics and coding.

“I think it’s fun,” says camper Rodrick Campbell. “I like to play with remote control cars and how to see how they work and I like to play with my drones.”

The four day camp runs through Thursday at the Boys and Girls Club of Duluth.