Library Donors Honored

2nd Annual Olga Walker Memorial Awards Ceremony was Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluthians who’ve made significant donations to the Duluth Public Library were honored at the 2nd annual Olga Walker Memorial Award ceremony Wednesday.

The Olga Walker Award is named for a Duluthian who left her entire estate to the library when she passed in 1964.

This year, the library honored six donors, including Ruth Ann Eaton and her late husband Robert, who served on the Duluth Library Foundation’s board.

“The Library was very important,” said Eaton. “He was involved in the building of the library, seeing that the financing was completed and even attained. It was difficult to get that much money for a library at that time.”

Other recipients included Thomas & Katherine Gibson, who bequested a gift of $100,000 to the library; Elisabeth C. Mason, who supported the library through individual gifts; and Janet Schroeder what was the library’s director from 1977-1993.