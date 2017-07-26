Minnesota DOC on the Hunt for Level 3 Predatory Offender

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The hunt is on for a Level 3 predatory offender who is no longer complying with the conditions of his release from prison, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Jonah James Hawkins, 26, was released from prison on April 25, 2015 to Intensive Supervised Release by the DOC. On June 27, 2017, Hawkins absconded from his supervision, and has since been placed on fugitive status.

He was last seen leaving his residence in Halstad, Minnesota. The DOC believes he may have traveled to North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Florida, or Arizona.

He is described as a white male, with black hair and blue eyes, and is 5’5″ tall weighing 137 pounds.

Hawkins criminal history includes a conviction for criminal sexual conduct in the 2nd degree against a juvenile female.

Citizens should not attempt to confront Hawkins. Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the DOC Fugitive Hotline at 651-603-0026.