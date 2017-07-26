Morgan Park Historic Tour

Local Amerature Historian Takes Folks On Walk Around Morgan Park

Morgan Park, Minn.

A group walked Morgan Park tonight to learn more about the unique past of the town.

Local amateur historian Bob Berg walks to former and current sites and gave the rich history of each building.

Known as the “company town”, Morgan Park was built alongside the site of U.S. Steel. Until 1940 the steel factory controlled who lived in the town.

“I think it’s important to show people what a great neighborhood Morgan Park is, to learn about its history and Duluth’s history. To learn about its architecture and the people who settled here and the people who live here now,” says Bob Berg, Tour Guide.

Bob plans to have another tour in August with the date and time to be posted inside the Iron Mug Coffee Shop.