Researchers Brainstorm to Stop Spread of Emerald Ash Borer

DULUTH, Minn. – An invasive species in spreading across America and harming the Ash tree population.

The Emerald Ash Borer is now in the Northland, so researchers have gathered in Duluth to discuss ways to prevent the spread.

Dr. Brian Palik, a research ecologist, says people from all over the Northeastern United States have come to the conference.

He says the most important thing to do if you are dealing with Emerald Ash Borer is to not transport any infected wood.

Dr. Palik says there are insecticides that can be injected into trees to kill the insect.

For more information on the Emerald Ash Borer, you can learn more on the DNR website.