Transgender Toolkit to be Used in Minnesota Public Schools

ST. PAUL, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Education will begin distributing a new guide for schools on dealing with transgender and gender non-conforming students.

Department deputy commissioner Charlene Briner says the toolkit of resources and best practices isn’t meant to be a mandate for schools, but rather to help administrators and others deal with issues that may be uncomfortable, both for the community and families of transgender individuals.

An 11-page document has topics that include pronoun use for transgender students, as well as bathroom policies and locker room privacy concerns.

According to the document, transgender students will be allowed to use the bathroom of their choice.