Trump Plan to Ban Transgender from Military Meets Criticism

President Tweeted Plan Wednesday Morning

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Local advocates aren’t happy with President Trump’s suggestion he’d ban transgender people from serving in the military.

“It’s another step of making people that are very important in our community not exist anymore,” said Bob Jansen, LGBTQ advocate and owner of the Main Club in Superior. “If they aren’t around, if we don’t see them we don’t have to acknowledge the fact we have transgender people in our community and our service.”

In a series of tweets Wednesday morning the President said “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

According to a 2016 RAND Corporation study, transgender medical services would amount to less than 0.02% of military health care spending. Jansen believes the President has another motive.

“They’re saying it’s readiness,” said Jansen. “No, it isn’t readiness, it’s bigotry.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle came out against the President Wednesday, including both of Minnesota’s senators.

Senator Al Franken posted on Facebook “I believe that if you want to serve our country and protect our freedoms, then you should be able to do so without having to hide who you are or who you love. President Trump called these Americans a burden on and disruption to our military. I disagree. They are heroes.”

Meanwhile Sen. Amy Klobuchar tweeted “Transgender Americans serving our country in the military should be thanked for their service, not attacked!”

There’s another issue to consider as well.

“What are we going to do with the people already serving in the military?” Asked Jansen. “Are we going to bring them back?”

According to activist groups there are as many 15,000 transgender personnel already serving. Jansen believes anyone who wants to serve should be allowed as long as they’re able.

“The military is supposed to a representation of our general community,” said Jansen.. “Black people, white people, Native American people and gays and lesbians because that’s what we are. That’s what makes the military function.”