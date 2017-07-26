Vikre Distillery Hosts Nocturnal Animals Theme Night

Employees Select a Special Theme for the Last Wednesday of Every Month

DULUTH, Minn. – Vikre Distillery hosts theme nights on the last Wednesday of every month.

This week’s theme is nocturnal animals. Employees and customers are encouraged, but not required, to come in costume as their favorite nighttime creature.

They can also enjoy special drinks inspired by the nocturnal theme.

“It’s an opportunity to be creative, sort of offer something new, but also change the music , change the décor, let people have a little fun,” says Nicholas Pascuzzi, the head bartender at Vikre. “Something different to do on a Wednesday night.”

Next month, the Vikre employees will select a brand new theme night.