Walker with Trump for ‘Major Jobs Announcement’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Gov. Scott Walker says President Donald Trump plans to make a “major jobs announcement for Wisconsin” as anticipation builds it will be about electronics giant Foxconn locating in the state.

Walker tweeted about the Wednesday afternoon news conference at the White House.

Wisconsin state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he is in Washington for what he says is an expected announcement from Trump that Foxconn plans to build a manufacturing plant in Wisconsin.

Vos says he had no details about the possible Foxconn deal.

Taiwan-based Foxconn is best known as the assembler of the iPhone. Wisconsin is among seven state, mostly in the Midwest, that the company has named as possible locations to build its first liquid-crystal display factory that could mean tens of thousands of jobs.