‘Wednesday Night at the Races’ Keeping Kids Active

Kids 14 and younger got to race against others in their age group

DULUTH, Minn. – A popular summer tradition that keeps kids active has started back up.

Wednesday Night at the Races kicked off at Duluth East High School’s Ordean Stadium. Kids 14 and younger got to race on the track against others in their age group.

Grandma’s Marathon puts on this free event each year through its Young Athletes Foundation to promote healthy and active lifestyles for youth in the area.

“It’s the summer, it’s warm, they get chocolate milk at the end,” said Greg Haapala, race director with Grandma’s Marathon. “It’s a lot of fun for them to just get out and blow off some steam after summer programming. We love making it happen for them.”

There will be five more races this summer. Next week ‘s Wednesday Night at the Races will be on August 2 at the Proctor High School track.