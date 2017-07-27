2 Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department reports that just after 12 p.m. Thursday, an officer was taking a report of a stolen vehicle over the phone, when the vehicle reported stolen drove by.

The officer managed to stop the vehicle when the four occupants fled on foot.

All occupants of the vehicle were located.

The driver was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle and a female passenger was arrested for a warrant.

The Duluth Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.