Affordable Housing Problems In Duluth

Panel Discusses Solutions To Solve Problem

Duluth, Minn.

Duluth is working towards solutions to address our own affordable housing crisis.

Tonight a panel full of organizations like loafs and fishes and the Salvation Army were on hand for a discussion on housing issues as they pertain to local, state and federal levels.

The event was to shed light on issues and potential solutions to work together to address the crisis our city is facing.

“Nationally we’re known as having a white hot market. So that allows landlords to be able to charge more for rent and be able to increase the restrictions that they have on renters,” Senta Leff, Executive Director, MN Coalition For The Homeless said.

The night also included a documentary that show cased the realities when families are pushed out of our communities as modestly priced apartment units are replaced with upscale developments.