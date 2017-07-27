Authorities Investigate “Suspicious” House Fire in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, Minn. —

Here’s the latest on a house fire in Rice Lake that law enforcement officials are calling “suspicious.”

St. Louis County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call from East Calvary Street in Rice Lake around 10:15 pm Wednesday night.

The deputies were first on the scene and put out a small with a fire extinguisher.

Fire crews arrived shortly after and finished fighting the fire.

No one was inside the home when the fire occurred. but authorities are still investigating and the incident is considered suspicious.