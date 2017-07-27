CASDA Hosts Golf Fundraiser Friday

At 'Socks for Survivors' Golfers are Encouraged to Wear Their Loudest Socks

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse is looking for golfers with a strong short game and a strong sock game.

Friday CASDA hosts its 5th annual ‘Socks for Survivors’ golf tournament at Nemadji Golf Club.

Golfers are encouraged to wear their wildest socks for a day on the links while raising money to help CASDA support abuse victims. Prizes are also available for best socks (individual and team), best mismatch as well as something called the “if these socks could talk” award.

“It gets wackier every year,” said Kelly Burger, CASDA Executive Director. “It’s so fun to watch because people do come out. Who doesn’t like to skip a half day of work and come out and golf? Especially when it’s supposed to be a beautiful day.”

The tournament costs $50 per player or $250 for a team of five. Registration can be done online or starting at 10:30 a.m. at Nemadji, right up to the shotgun start at Noon. For more information, click here.