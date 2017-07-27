County Installing Roadside Cameras

Will Lead to Monitoring Winter Road Conditions Easier

DULUTH, Minn.-St. Louis County Public Works is already thinking about winter driving conditions as they are installing data sensors and cameras to monitor road conditions.

Five different locations in the county will be getting them – four of them will have live cameras, which will make it easier for crews to figure which roads to maintain first during the winter.

These are the five locations where they will be:

• Maple Grove Road (CSAH 6) and Stebner Road in Hermantown

• Hwy 7 (CSAH 7) and Swan Lake Road (CSAH 47) – west intersection in Alborn

• Town Line Road (CSAH 16) and Vermilion Trail (CSAH 4) in Makinen

• Hwy 25 (CSAH 25) and Osborn Road, north of Buh

l• Hwy 21 (CSAH 21) and Hwy 70 (CSAH 70) in Babbitt

“In a county the size of ours, road conditions can vary significantly from one area to another in any given storm,” said Brian Boder, Deputy Director of Public Works. “Having this real time information from the remote sensors will help us be more efficient and effective in maintaining roads. Additionally, the sensors will be able to send us automatic notifications when certain conditions, like ice accumulation, are happening, so we’ll know to get out there sooner.”

The systems are not yet operational, but will be in time for winter.