Donations at Dairy Queen Benefit Children’s Miracle Network

PIKE LAKE, Minn. —

At Dairy Queens across the country, buying a Blizzard could make a miracle come true.

Today was “Miracle Treat Day.”

Part of the money spent on a DQ Blizzard will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

And the donations stay local – they benefit Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, a hospital that cares for children with complex and rare conditions here in Duluth.

Kim Belanger, a manager at the Pike Lake DQ says she loves participating in this fundraiser.

“I feel really happy and not sad and stuff like that,” Belanger said. “I love the kids down there.”

The Pike Lake Dairy Queen also had a silent auction to collect even more donations for the charity.