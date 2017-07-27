Duluth Airport Runway Construction to Begin Monday

Flights Will Operate as Scheduled During Construction

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth International Airport runway reconstruction project is set to begin Monday.

The project next week will include about 2,000 feet of the west end of the runway – another 6,200 feet will be worked on beginning in late September and end around Labor Day. The final stages of the project will be completed in 2018.

The airport told us today, there will be no flight interruptions due to the construction.

The project, which costs $30,000,000, will be covered mainly by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Minnesota Department of Transportation Office of Aeronautics. Five percent of the project will also be covered by a transportation bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature earlier this year.

On Monday, we will visit the airport and have much more on this project.