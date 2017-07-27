Garlic Cream Fettuccini with Cast Iron Bar and Grill

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth bar and grill has a new chef and recently updated its menu.

Cast Iron Bar and Grill has kept the staples, but added a few new options as well.

Chef Mike from Cast Iron Bar and Grill cooked with the FOX 21 morning crew for this week’s Cooking Connection.

FOX 21’s William Seay learned how to make Garlic Chicken Alfredo.

Cast Iron Bar and Grill is located at 5906 Old Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811 and can be reached at (218) 729-7514.