Gordy’s Hi-Hat Has a Dog Park for Fido

Customers Can Let Their Dogs Play While They Eat

CLOQUET, Minn.- A dog park in the parking lot Of Gordy’s Hi-Hat and Gordy’s Warming House is helping people enjoy their meals, while getting their dogs some exercise.

Earlier this month Gordy’s put up a fence for the dog play area, to help traveling pet owners let their dogs run and play in a safe environment.

“We just want people to when they stop here, feel like they can hang out and stay for a while, and a big part of that is letting their dogs run around and not have to have them leashed up on the deck and whatnot,” said Sever Lundquist, Gordy’s grandson.

The fence was put up by A-1 fence company in Duluth